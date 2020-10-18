Pascua Yaqui Police searching for 2-week-old girl, kidnapped by father

TUCSON (KVOA)- Pascua Yaqui Tribal Police are on the lookout for a 2-week-old child who they say was kidnapped by her biological father on Saturday night.

According to police, Jose Raul Juarez-Orci took the child, Michelle Guillen, from her home near the 5600 block of West Valencia Road around 11 p.m. and threatened to take her to Mexico.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt and pink pants. No photo of the child is available at this time.

Officials say Juarez-Orci has a history of violence and may be armed. He was driving a White 2018 GMC Sierra at the time of the incident, with Arizona license plate CLV8258.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Pascua Yaqui Police Department at (520) 879-5523.