Arizona Athletics announces Fan Cutouts to sit inside stadium during games

TUCSON (KVOA)- The 2020 Football season is approaching and while fans can’t be inside Arizona Stadium, you can still be present with your own cardboard cutout.

Arizona Athletics has put its Wildcat Fan Cutouts on sale, which will be placed in the stadium during the football games.

You can begin purchasing your cutout today to have it placed in the stadium in time for the first home game on November 14th.

Proceeds from the cutout sales will go to the Arizona Athletics department to support student athletes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premium placement begins at $99. For more information, visit here.