Charity motorcycle ride in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - A motorcycle ride to honor fallen first responders is making its way to Southern Arizona on Saturday.

The Arizona Fallen Heroes Memorial Ride will raise money for charity.

It is being organized by the 100 Club of Arizona which supports law enforcement in the state.

Motorcyclists will end their ride at the Harley Davidson dealership off I-10 around 2 p.m. and then celebrate with a socially distanced barbeque.

"Charities are definitely struggling right now. This event started to be planned last year in the end of September, October, so they were planning for 2020 then and we all everyone all of a sudden March hits and we think what are we going to do? Do we continue to go forward with this, do we stop, pull the strings and then just go to 2020? But, fortunately we continued to plug away on it," said Angela Harrolle, 100 Club of Arizona CEO.

There will also be a raffle for a 2020 Harley Davidson bike.

