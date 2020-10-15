Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter holds silent auction

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is currently holding its Annual Silent Auction online.



They are auctioning off dozens of art pieces and cat supplies to support their mission of rescuing and finding homes for cats and kittens in Southern Arizona.



For the past 55 years, the hermitage has been dedicated to sheltering and protecting homeless cats.

Bidding began Thursday, Oct. 15, and will close on Saturday, Oct. 31st.



To participate in the auction, visit their website here.

