TUSD offering Grab-N-Go meals

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District is providing students with weekly Grab-N-Go meals.



They are currently offering up to seven days worth of meals for students 18 years and under.



District officials say students do not have to be present to receive the meals.



You can pick them up at the Food Services Department Central Facility, from 4 to 5:30 P.M. beginning on Monday, October 19th, and until Wednesday, October 21st.



For more information, call (520) 225-4700 or visit here.

