Last-minute Census event in South Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - In a last-minute effort to get people to fill out the 2020 Census survey, Pima County and Census officials will hold an event in South Tucson on Thursday, Oct. 15th, the last day you can fill out the survey.



Census Takers will be at the event, encouraging people to fill out the form before the new deadline that was decided Tuesday by the Supreme Court of the United States.



It will take place from 4-7 P.M. at the Taqueria Pico de Gallo located on 2618 S 6th Ave.



Those attending will get free items, such as t-shirts, water bottles, and food vouchers.



To complete the Census questionnaire online, visit here.

