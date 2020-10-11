New study breaks down college student’s mental health amid COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new study shows college students have experienced more mental health challenges since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report surveys thousands of students nationwide and even in Southern Arizona.

Jason Wills, the Senior Vice President of American Campus Communities, said they surveyed more than 12,000 college students on their mental health amid the pandemic.

"College is already stressful enough, during a pandemic, wearing a mask, social distancing, classes on screen all of this," Wills said. "I can't say that I find anything shocking."

According to the American Campus Communities survey 85 percent of students are more stressed than years past. About 78 percent of students said they feel more comfortable having conversation checking in on their mental health. Wills said it's because of the times we are in.

"Students today are much more evolved from when I was a kid," Wills said.

Kat Robey, a counselor in Tucson, said even though students are more susceptible to talk about mental health, some still stay quiet.



"I think it's important for us to take a barometer check, all of us need some sort of support in one way or another," Robey said.

Some students, according to the survey, don't know what is available. Others said they are turning to a different kind of help.



"We have musical events and we share them with all the communities and across Youtube," Wills said.

For more information on the nationwide study, click here.

If you are someone you know is in crisis, we have a full list of mental health resources.