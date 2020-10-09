PCSD looking for man connected to several elder exploitation crimes

TUCSON (KVOA)- The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man that they say is connected to several elder exploitation crimes.

PCSD detective Jessica Badine hopes someone will recognize this man and come forward with information, after she said he committed several elder exploitation crimes a year ago and is now at it again.

"He befriended the victim by doing an approach, like there is damage on the bumper of your car and I have the ability to fix that, and that is how he initiated contact and became friendly with this 83-year-old man," she said.

Detective Badine said that he talks to elderly victims usually in their 80's and then drives the victim's car to the bank or ATM with the victim in the passenger seat.

She said that over the course of several months, this suspect managed to talk a victim out of more than $70,000.

"These types of crimes, elder exploitation, very often the victims won't come forward," she said. "They think that we can't help them or they are embarrassed how they were taken advantage of and I want them to know please reach out to us because that person should be held accountable."

The suspect they are looking for is described as a heavy set man, five feet 10 inches tall with dark hair and dark eyes, mostly shaved head, graying facial hair, and either missing a front tooth or misaligned.



Detective Badine said that this suspect wears a gold and silver watch on his left wrist, as well as a gold pinky ring with a rectangular top and diamond set on his left hand.

If you recognize this man or have any information, call the Pima County Sheriff's Department or 88-CRIME.