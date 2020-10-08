Mike Pence stops by Peoria Arizona to hold a rally ahead of the election

Peoria, Az. - Vice President Mike Pence visited Phoenix today to greet supporters and hold a rally for Arizona Voters.

The Vice President's main message after the debate was unity under President Trump and getting the country back on track after the pandemic.

The Vice President also spoke about job creation across the county and in the state of Arizona, "We unleashed American energy fought for free and fair trade and in just three short years businesses large and small created seven million good paying jobs including 250,000 jobs right here in Arizona."

Mike Pence promised supporters more good things to come with another four years of the Trump/Pence administration.

"Four more years means more jobs. Four more years means more judges. Four more years means more support for our troops and it's going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp." said Vice President Pence.

He spoke for about 40 minutes total at the event to a large group of supporters before heading back to Washington D.C.