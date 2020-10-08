Free COVID-19 testing in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - Free coronavirus testing is still being offered in Tucson.

The city and El Rio Health are teaming up for testing at the El Pueblo Center on Irvington Road.

Testing is happening on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7-10 a.m. and on Thursdays from 5-8 p.m. You must register ahead of time and to do that you need to call El Rio Health at 520-670-3909.

You don't need a doctor's note to get tested.

Free testing is also being offered at Udall Recreation Center at 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

According to the city, The tests are being administered by the Pima County Health Department and Paradigm Laboratories.

You do need to make an appointment. Click here to schedule the test and then select Schedule My Test link for Udall or call 800-369-3584.