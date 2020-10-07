Tucson city leaders vote on 15% cap on food delivery fees

TUCSON (KVOA) - The city of Tucson is limiting the amount third-party food delivery services can charge local restaurants.

On October 6, The Mayor and City Council approved a 15% cap on fees charged by the delivery services such as DoorDash, UberEats and Grubhub.

According to the city, the cap applies to restaurants with fewer than five Tucson locations while the restaurants deal with limits to dine-in service due to coronavirus restrictions.

Previously, the third-party delivery services could charge restaurants more than 30% of the purchase price to deliver the food.

The city ordinance will go into effect on October 15th and will stay in effect until the declared COVID-19 public health emergency is over.

The ordinance also bans the delivery of food from non-partnered restaurants. According to the city, this portion of the rule will go into effect on January, 1 2021.

To read the ordinance click here.