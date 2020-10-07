Record-breaking meth seizure in Nogales

Record-breaking meth seizure in NogalesNew
TUCSON (KVOA)- Customs and Border Protection agents seized the largest methamphetamine load in Arizona’s port history this past Friday.
Officers at the Nogales Port of Entry found nearly 650 packages of drugs hidden inside the floor compartment of a trailer that was loaded with fresh produce, including bell peppers, pickles, and cucumbers.
The 800 pounds of meth and nine pounds of fentanyl totaled a combined street value of $2 million.
Port Director Michael Humphries reacted to the record-breaking seizure, stating “this is an enormous amount of very dangerous hard narcotics that Nogales Cargo Officers prevented from reaching communities throughout the United States."
Officials say this is the second drug seizure of this magnitude in less than three months.