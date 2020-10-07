 Skip to Content

Halloween Magic show coming to town

TUCSON (KVOA) – A new Halloween show is coming to town, but this one involves magic.

The Tucson community is invited to the Terror at The Drive-In, a family-friendly Halloween show.

Special guests include Tucson-based illusionist Michael Howell, aerialists, dancers, and zombies.

It all begins Friday, October 16th at 6:30 pm at the Park Place Drive-In performance venue.

The Tucson favorite, Kona Ice Tucson will be serving at the event, as well as other food trucks serving food for purchase.

Tickets are $30 per car and you can purchase those tickets here.

Vianney Cardenas

