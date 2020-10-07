Center for Biological Diversity files lawsuit seeking documents on groundwater pumping

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday, the Center for Biological Diversity filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Army, Fort Huachuca, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

According to a media release, the lawsuit was filed for failure to release public records relating to a 2010 report showing groundwater pumping was harming the San Pedro River.

By filing the lawsuit, the Center for Biological Diversity is also seeking documents related to river and endangered species protections.

The lawsuit was filed at the U.S. District Court in Tucson.

