UArizona organization not happy with leadership decisions

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Coalition for Academic Excellence and United Campus Workers held a news conference via Zoom. It lasted for almost two hours. Mostly very negative comments on how UArizona has handled certain situations. A total of 14 panelists, including Representative Raul Grijalva and Tucson's Ward 1 Councilwoman Lane Santa-Cruz. UArizona professors and staff members also spoke.

Several topics were discussed like campus reentry, transparency and diversity.

The university recently acquired Ashford University. CAJUA said why not focus on Uarizona and make sure it is taken care of first, financially before taking on more. Which led to a major topic, how the university handled furloughs and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"There have been 176 layoffs and 170 non-renewals. They also don't paint the picture of the people whose lives were upended or lives who do not have healthcare in the middle of a pandemic," said UArizona Staff Member Sarah ann Gzemski.

News 4 Tucson's Allie Potter asked respectfully, "If you do not like decisions the university is making, why stay? Why not find a job somewhere else?

Here's what they had to say.

Professor Farid Matuk said,

"To the person who asked the question and share that perspective, let me just say don't ever, don't ever try to lead an organization with a love it or leave it ethos. That is not leadership, that is manipulation."

Maryan Hassan with Coalition of Black Students and Allies said,

"If we want collective liberation. If I want black liberation. If I want career liberation and all these other liberations, it is important to be part of these movements and part of the solution."

Potter reached out to UArizona twice for a response to the press conference but did not hear back.