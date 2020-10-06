Federal search warrant executed at No More Deaths Camp

TUCSON (KVOA)- A dozen undocumented immigrants were arrested Monday night after a federal search warrant was executed at a No More Deaths Camp near Arivaca, Arizona, according to U.S. Border Patrol's Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Roy Villareal.

Chief Patrol Agent Villareal posted on Twitter that 12 of the 19 people arrested were undocumented immigrants illegally in the United States.

So called Samaritan Camp harboring illegal aliens, second time within 3 months. Full statement in graphic. pic.twitter.com/lgkzovvt4N — Roy D. Villareal (@USBPChiefTCA) October 6, 2020

He also tweeted that, "Multiple sex offenders, multiple gang members apprehended this year attempting to illegally enter our country."

Illegal aliens discovered at No More Deaths Camp wearing camouflage. Multiple sex offenders, multiple gang members apprehended this year attempting to illegally enter our country. You don’t know who you’ll encounter. pic.twitter.com/l3djT7Vg0Y — Roy D. Villareal (@USBPChiefTCA) October 6, 2020

No More Deaths Camp harboring illegal aliens with unknown health status. Huge risk to themselves, our communities, and our country. This year in Tucson Sector 67 illegal aliens were tested for Covid19, over half tested positive. pic.twitter.com/OL0fL0G0Tf — Roy D. Villareal (@USBPChiefTCA) October 6, 2020

"The thing that happened last night was not an attack on us per say," said Hannah Taleb, a No More Deaths volunteer. "It is never really an attack on No More Deaths... it is an attack on the people that we are providing aid to."

Taleb said that volunteers were held for hours while 12 people receiving medical care, food, water, and shelter were detained.

"Since the July 31st raid we have tried to meet with border patrol and they have refused to meet with us," she said. "Our camp exists within the militarized desert and we have always known that and we know that the enforcement practices that we saw last night are the same things that happen in the rest of the desert daily. We also know that we will continue to assert that we will provide humanitarian aid to all those that need it."

A spokesperson for CBP's Tucson Sector said that they can't give details about the incident, as it is an ongoing investigation.