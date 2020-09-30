Get moving: Tucson Bike Share program offers free rides in October

TUCSON (KVOA) - Are you trying to be more active? Now you have a chance to try out Tucson's Bike Share program for free.

El Rio Health is sponsoring Free Ride Thursdays during October.

The City of Tucson says this is an opportunity to get active while maintaining a safe distance from others.

The free daily pass gives users access to unlimited 30-minute, station-to-station trips for 24 consecutive hours.

For more information, visit a station or download theCycleFinder/PBSC app.

To learn more about Tugo Bike Share, visit https://tugobikeshare.com/.