Arizona roads get a D+

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona roads did not receive a passing grade this year. In fact, they earned a "D+" in a new 2020 Arizona Infrastructure Report Card by the American Society of Civil Engineers.

Pima County and the City of Tucson agree that the local roads are a work in progress.

"Majority of them are in poor to failing condition," said Pima County Department of Transportation Director Ana Olivares.

The county determines the condition of their roads through the "Pavement Condition Index."

"It is a scale from zero to 100, with 100 being the best and zero being the worst," explained Olivares.

Last year, after fiscal year 2020, Olivares said the average was 60.

"This year, after we do the $56 million we will be up to 64."

The number is expected to increase every year.

"Our goal is to be an average of 80 in 10 years."

As you can see, they are off to a great start, especially considering in 2017, the PCI was 56.

Last year, the Pima County Transportation Department developed a 10-year plan to improve the roads.

"For example last year, we did $36 million with Pima Preservation work. This year, we are going to do $56 million of pavement preservation work."

The Tucson Department of Transportation has their own plan.

In 2012, voters approved Prop 409. In 2017, voters approved Prop. 101, Tucson Delivers Better Streets.

Those propositions together will have fixed 2,000 lane miles of roadway, once complete in three years.

TDOT said, it would take one-billion dollars to fix all the roads in the city.

Pima County and TDOT have interactive maps to see all the road projects in the works, completed and planned for the future.