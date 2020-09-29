Thank A Cop billboard vandalized on Eastside

TUCSON (KVOA) - The message is simple, "Thank a Cop." 13 of the billboards went up throughout Metro-Tucson, about a week and a half ago.

Southern Arizona Law Enforcement Foundation (SALEF) is spearheading the positive and supportive messages.

But, the message near 22nd and Swan was recently vandalized.

"It was immediately reported and the billboard company was on it. They took it down and they replaced it immediately. It was not even 24 hours," said SALEF Executive Director Bonnie Faircloth.

Tucson native, Jesse Rich saw the sign.

"For me, that is a sign of disrespect. It takes somebody to hate somebody to do that, or in this case a profession," said Rich.

The person who did this has not been caught. If you know of anything, please call 88-CRIME.

Rich said, instead of doing something like vandalism, "have a conversation with law enforcement."

He said there is good and bad people in every profession.

"Just find out what the job actually entails before people start jumping to conclusions."

The billboards will be up through October and possibly longer if funding becomes available.

"It means a lot to them. It brings tears to their eyes. They need the support now more than ever," said Faircloth.

For more information, email Bonnie Faircloth bonnie@soazlef.org