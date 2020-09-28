County offering grants to help small businesses survive pandemic

PIMA COUNTY (KVOA) - It is difficult to be a small business owner during a pandemic. Pima County is offering some financial help but owners must meet specific requirements.

Applications for the Pima County Cares for Small Business Grant will be accepted until October 9th.

This is not a loan. It is a grant.

Small business owners can apply for up to $10,000 in reimbursement for business expenses made since March 1, like utilities, rent, lease or mortgage.

Some of the requirements include:

Small business or non-profit

Unincorporated Pima County

30 employees or less

Negatively impacted by COVID-19

"When we opened the program at one minute after midnight last Friday, by 8 o'clock in the morning we had 82 applications. People were going all night for these applications. This is reflective of the impacts our small businesses are having in Pima County," said Pima County Economic Development Deputy Director Patrick Cavanaugh.

The program is limited to businesses in unincorporated in Pima county because all but one of the cities and towns are implementing their own business assistance programs with CARES Act funding.

Applications will be accepted until October 9.

For more information, click here.