OPA! Greek Fest happens amid the COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON - Greek Fest 2020 kicked off Saturday, but it looked a little different. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it wasn't a big celebration like years past. Organizers said they made it work.

Andy Ruboyinnes, the organizer for the event, said this year was a big milestone.

"It's crazy because this is our 45th Greek Festival and you don't want your 45th to be in COVID," Ruboyinnes said.

In years past, people saw kabobs on on the grill and hundreds of gyros all served to the Tucson community. This year, to-go containers took center stage along with social distancing and special serving lines.

"At least we get to share out food and traditional recipes," Ruboyinnes said. "We don't have the dancing, we don't have the bar. But the fact that we get to share our food share our love, the community has been so good to our church and we are so thankful."

Amid the pandemic, large gathering are prohibited and the CDC said we still need to be cautious.



"Most Americans have not been affected by the virus, more than 90 percent remain susceptible," Dr. Robert Redfield, Director of the CDC said.

Robuyinnes said he wants to get back to normal next year.



"You can expect the flaming cheese, Greek dancers, the gyro and recipes," Robuyinnes said.