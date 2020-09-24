Virtual Autism Walk and Resource Fair

TUCSON (KVOA) - The 2020 Autism Walk and Interactive Resource Fair is going online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona is debuting a new website for the 14th annual event where participants can also find online vendors and live discussions with national and local experts.

"It's opened the door for creativity, it's allowing us to reimagine how we can still deliver resources to people in new ways," said Brie Seward, Executive Director of the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

Resources families depend on as they navigate a disorder that impacts 1 in 63 children in Arizona, according to information from the CDC (May 2020).

The Autism Society of Southern Arizona is partnering with the Pima County School Superintendent's Office as the Education Sponsor.

This year's Celebrity Spokesperson for the walk is Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams. Williams said as a parent with a child with autism he knows how important it is to have support from organizations like the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

"We found ourselves at first kind of on an island and now we have found ourselves in a community and it's all because of really the Southern Autism Society and the ability to get answers to questions families have and they need them quickly," said Pima County School Superintendent.

The virtual walk and resource fair is being held on Saturday, September 26th. Registration is open now.

Participants are encouraged to walk on that date and share pictures of their walk using the hashtag #wewalk4autism.

For more information and access to the website click here.