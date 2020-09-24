Financial assistance available for local artists

TUCSON (KVOA) - Financial assistance is now available for local artists and non-profit art organizations.



More than $700,000 dollars are available for those artists who have been economically hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mission to provide emergency assistance to art workers, provide relief for housing costs and to prevent evictions and homelessness in the community.

The money comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which allowed the City of Tucson to create the We Are One Resiliency Fund.



To apply, visit here. All applications close Monday, October 5th.

