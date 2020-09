TUCSON (KVOA)- The Pima County Animal Care Center is offering free medical care to pets during the COVID-19 pandemic.



PACC says a free medical care outreach clinic is available every Wednesday for people who can't afford medical care for their pets.



PACC runs a free Medical Care Outreach Clinic on Wednesday’s for people impacted directly by the COVID-19 pandemic. Apply here: https://t.co/fJ5JNxzEFw



To help keep this program going, you can make a donation to @friendsofpacc at https://t.co/AOkQ6sB4fF pic.twitter.com/oVk3gcW3Db — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) September 23, 2020

All you have to do to apply is fill out a form here.