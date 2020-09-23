Harkins Theatre honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

TUCSON (KVOA) - Harkins Theatre at the Tucson Spectrum will be honoring late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



The theatre will screen the documentary “RBG” and they will also show the movie “On the Basis of Sex,” which is based on the life and early cases of Justice Ginsburg, who became the second woman to serve on the U.S Supreme Court.



The special tribute begins this Friday, September 25th, and will go through October 1st.



Movie tickets are only $5, with all proceeds going to the ACLU Women’s Rights Project.



For showtimes and ticket purchases, visit here.

