Hotel Congress is back open October 1

Hotel Congress entertainment director David Slutes says the legendary property has felt a bit like the infamous Overlook Hotel in the movie The Shining during the Coronavirus Pandemic, eerily quiet.

That will change on October 1 when Hotel Congress returns to business.

The downtown hot spot closed initially when COVID19 hit in March.

It reopened in late May for about a month but then closed down in late June when positive cases started to spike in Tucson.

The second re-opening will be mostly patio focused.

Seating for the hotel’s Cup Café will be entirely outdoors.

This is the first time since a fire in 1934 that Hotel Congress has been closed for an extended period of time (Photo courtesy: Hotel Congress)

Live entertainment will return to the Plaza on October 6 with Taco Tuesday featuring the Rhythm and Roots music series.

The Sunday Blues & BBQ will also kick back into action along with Soul Food Wednesdays.

Capacity on the hotel’s plaza has been cut from 700 to 100 and there will be no dancing allowed.

Club Congress will not be reopened at this time and there will be limited service at the hotel’s popular lobby bar.

