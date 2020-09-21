Vail School District begins hybrid learning option Monday

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) – Monday is the first day of hybrid learning for the Vail School District. So, what does that entail?

This includes two options. One, students are hybrid… partially remote and partially in-person. And the second option is called "brick to click." This is where students will have remote instruction to their school.

In terms of requirements, students and staff must wear face coverings, physical distance when feasible, use hand sanitizer frequently and more.

And, plastic dividers will be distributed, school busses will be cleaned at least twice a day.

The school district is also providing free meals to students daily.

Vail School District posted a photo on their Facebook page Sunday night that says, "School busses are meant to be driven, not parked. And today, those walls of steel will move again."

Superintendent John Carruth adding that "Coming to school feeling well and staying home when not, along with wearing a face covering are the most powerful tools in keeping students/staff safe."

For more information in regards to Vail's return, visit vailschooldistrict.org/.