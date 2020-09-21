It’s official! Eastside has Level 1 Trauma Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - As of September 20, St. Joseph's Hospital is the second Level 1 Trauma Center in Tucson. They are also the 13th hospital in the state to receive this status.

"There is not too much of a change for us, operationally. We were already acting as a Level 1 in terms of all our physician coverage and training," said Chief Operating Officer at St. Joseph's Hospital Dr. Nikki Castel.

So what has the hospital been like in the last 36 hours or so?

"We are seeing a little bit more of the high acuity of traumas that are coming to our hospital," said Dr. Castel.

"What we call "Level -A" Trauma A Activation which is the higher level. Even in the last 48 hours, we have had more than what we are usually accustom to," said Trauma Surgeon at St. Joseph's Hospital Dr. Francis Ali-Osman.

This is also great news for firefighters.

"St. Joe's gets a lot of business from us. We bring a lot of patients there. It is a very busy area. However, since they were not a Level 1 certified, regional protocol required us to go to a Level 1 Trauma Center, bypassing St. Joes's," said Tucson Fire Department Deputy Chief Sharon McDonough.

But most importantly, the people of Southern Arizona.

"A number of studies have shown, the closer you are in proximity to a Level-1 Trauma Center, the greater chance of survival and having a positive clinical outcome," said Dr. Ali-Osman.

"That shortened transport time will mean critical minutes to these patients," said Deputy Chief McDonough.

The hospital will have this Level 1 Trauma Center status until 2023. That is when they need to apply for renewal.