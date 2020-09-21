Flu shots for Tucson Veterans starting in October

TUCSON (KVOA) - Flu season is just around the corner, and the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System is offering flu shots to Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system.



Beginning in October, Tucson Veterans Affairs will offer drive-thru flu shot clinics. They will be located at the Tucson VA main campus between buildings 80 and 81 at the following dates and times:



Saturdays from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

• October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

• November 7, 14, 21 (No drive-through clinics Thanksgiving week)

• December 5



No appointments are necessary to get vaccinated at the drive-thru clinics.



Veterans with regularly scheduled medical appointments are being encouraged to request a shot during their visit.



Additionally, flu shots will be provided to Veterans on a walk-in basis, Monday through Friday from 6:30 A.M. to 3 P.M. (except Federal holidays) in Building 3, Room 109 the former patient dining hall.

