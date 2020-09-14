Arizona says no to Utah’s underground pipeline project

TUCSON - Water officials from the western states, Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Wyoming are rebuking a plan to build an underground pipeline to transport billions of gallons of water to Utah.

They are urging the federal government to halt the approval process until the states could resolve concerns about the potential effect on future water supplies.

Utah uses around 20% of its water supply from the Colorado River but, now wants even more. The six states say no. But if this project does go through, Tucson is prepared.

"When it comes to here in Tucson and our water supply, it is highly unlikely that the Utah project would have any kind of immediate effect on our water supply…When there is a potential shortage on the river, it really does not affect Tucson unless things get really really bad on the river," said Tucson Water Director Tim Thomure.

Thomure said Tucson has a very resilient water supply.

"We have a very large allocation of Colorado water that we depend on heavily."

So what does this pipeline mean for Tucson?

"From August 2020 to August 2021, Tucson will be receiving its full allotment of CO River water," said Thomure.

Southern Arizona is in an extreme drought now, as Tucson had a very weak monsoon.

"Wow, we are tracking the potential to see La Nina conditions develop in the Pacific Ocean. That means cooler than average ocean water temperatures and depending on the strength, that could mean above-average temperatures in the wintertime and below-average precipitation. For the Colorado River, if we were to maintain that La Nina, conditions that would get wet would be the Pacific North West," News 4 Tucson Chief Meteorologist Matt Brode.

No matter what mother nature decides to do, Thomure said Tucson will still be okay.

"The water forecast for the near future is very good, even though we had a very dry Monsoon."

Utah has the right to use some Colorado River water under agreements between the states.

Nothing is official but, if this project goes through billions of gallons of water will run through the desert to Southwest Utah.