VIDEO: Police release officer-involved shooting video that left 15-year-old, K9 injured

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have released body-worn camera footage of an officer-involved shooting from Sept. 3.

According to a media release, officers were attempting to locate a 15-year-old who had known gang affiliations and was wanted on several violent felony charges. His charges stemmed from an armed robbery that occurred at a Quik Mart on July 31.

On Sept. 3, officers located him near Midvale Park and Valencia.

As officers attempted to take him into custody, he ran down the street. A police K9 was released and helped capture him. While the suspect was running, he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds toward the officers.

One of the officers returned fire and struck the suspect, according to a media release. The suspect was treated for his injuries at the scene. Tucson Fire transported him to a hospital for his non-life-threatening injuries.

During the same incident, K9 “Tango” was struck by bullet fragments. He was transported to Valley Animal Hospital where he is recovering.

Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit are conducting a criminal investigation, while sergeants with the Office of Professional Standards are conducting an administrative investigation to examine the actions of department personnel.

Anyone with information about this incidents is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

Although the Tucson Police Department has identified the suspect, News 4 Tucson has chosen not to identify him since he is a minor.