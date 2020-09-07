Doors open for local businesses

ORO VALLEY (KVOA) - It has been quite the year for businesses. Some are still financially struggling and forced to shut down. While others are finding new opportunities to open doors.

"Business is fabulous," said Lewis & Ivey Co-owner Jessica Ivey.

Owners and sisters, Jessica Ivey and Taylor Lewis have just moved into the Oro Valley Marketplace.

"Everybody is ready to feel more, normal. We are able to provide that care that people are looking for today," said Ivey.

Some businesses are forced to close up shop during the pandemic, while Lewis & Ivey Salon just opened. The sisters sat down and came up with a game plan.

"Life is too short. There are no guarantees and we decided we needed to pursue our dreams. Now is a perfect opportunity because there is only two of us right now, in a very large open space, so we can care for our guests safely," said Ivey.

Another business on the Eastside has just opened shop, Bricks and Minifigs.

"It has had its challenges, opening up during a pandemic," said Bricks and Minifigs Owner JL Burnett.

The store was supposed to open during the spring and was delayed due to the pandemic.

"We just kept moving forward. As many delays as we did have, we kept pushing forward," said Burnett.

The buy, sell and trade Lego store is not just for the kiddos.

"There is a lot of adults in here. A lot more than kids today," Burnett.

The new business owners have advice for those who may be struggling.

"Really try to keep a positive attitude about it. Always look for new avenues," said Burnett.

"Keep your heads up. Keep moving forward. Be solution oriented," said Ivey.

Business owners told News 4 Tucson to keep supporting them by receiving services or online reviews.