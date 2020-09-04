Tucson tourism down but non-profits remain hopeful

TUCSON (KVOA) - COVID-19 has made a big impact all across the country. Not just medically, but financially. Travel spending decreased 58% and revenue in Pima County is down $8.8 million dollars.

It is tough being a business owner or having a non-profit during a pandemic. Tourism is down and so is revenue. But it is starting to crank up, and we are not talking about the summer heat.

"It is an interesting thing because it is bad everywhere," said Visit Tucson Director of Communications Dan Gibson.

But, Tucson has not always gone along with the crowd.

"Thankfully in Tucson, the sort of tourism performance has not been as bad as it has been other places. We compare ourselves to a dozen cities and ours is responding a little bit better," said Gibson.

Money wise, Tucson is down 35%.

"That is a great significant amount of money that comes in. We are talking hundreds of millions of dollars visitors spend in the community every year. And to see any portion of that disappear, means real difficulty for real Tucson businesses," explained Gibson.

Businesses like the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, have financially been struggling.

"It costs $27,000 a day to keep the museum afloat….We have animals to take care of, plants to maintain, so the support of the community is really important right now," said Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Marketing & Group Sales Manager Kat Rumbley.

The number of visitors is low due to the pandemic and of course, the heat. But that has not stopped some people from heading to one of the top10 museums in the country.

"It has been really refreshing seeing people out at the museum enjoying themselves, enjoying themselves wearing masks. Masks are required at the museum now. The great thing about the desert museum is 85% is outdoors. So it is really easy to socially distance and you get to spend time with our animals, who have seriously missed seeing our guests," said Rumbley.

Rumbley said the best way to support non-profits like the Desert Museum is physically going. You can also donate or leave a review on Trip Advisor or Yelp.