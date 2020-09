TUCSON (KVOA)- The Tucson Fire Department welcomed a new emergency vehicle to their fleet in a Twitter post, Wednesday.

In the social media post the Fire Department said, "We can’t wait to welcome this Type 3 Wildland Pumper to our fleet!"

The vehicle will enhance firefighters' ability to manage local wildfires and help them with wildland firefighting deployments.

The Pumper will be ready for use by the end of the year.