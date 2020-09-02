The Loft launches ‘Open Air Cinema Series’

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Loft Cinema is announcing a new series for all the open-air movie fans out there.



The company is building a screen in the back of the theater for the ‘Open Air Cinema Series’ which kicks off Thursday.



Film screenings will take place outdoors to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines while also enjoying a night at the movies.



Social distancing will be strongly enforced and masks must be worn at all times except when eating or drinking.



The Loft staff say seating is limited. To purchase your ticket, visit here.



