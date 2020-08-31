Tucson airmen rescue man 400 miles away from shore

TUCSON (KVOA) - Davis-Monthan Air force Base Airmen are crowned heroes after a rescue hundreds of miles off the coast of Northern California.

Normally, a rescue team from California would deploy. This crew, from Davis-Monthan, was number three on the list.

However, the first two teams could not go. So this man's life was in the hands of these soon to be heroes from Tucson, Arizona.

It all started with a Chinese sailor injured on a cargo ship.

"Someone had fallen several stories on a hard metal deck and broken multiple bones in his body. A very expert team of para-rescue jumpers were on the boat. They made the assessment if he did not come back one to two days prior from the boat getting into port, that he may have lost limbs or have internal bleeding," explained Major Tyler Seibold.

So, the 563d Rescue Group from Davis-Monthan took to the skies, but the mission did not come without challenges.

"You weigh the risk with one individual off shore, and then all lives of the personnel aircraft in challenging conditions," said Major Seibold.

Especially, since the crew would have to travel more than 400 miles to rescue the man.

"Then the smoke continues for the next 200 miles from shore so we could hardly see anything for about two hours. Then we got gas and that was a warm fuzzy because we knew we could go a bit further. after we got gas, the weather got better," said Major Seibold.

More than 400 miles later, they finally made it.

"About 30 minutes later, they were ready with the patient package. So the other aircraft went in and hoisted him up…We traveled into some more weather by the time we did our last hoist," said Master Specialist Johann Shultz.

The men in green were shy to go on camera and said they do not consider themselves heros.

"It is never a good thing to hope someone gets hurt so we can do our job. Yes this was a challenging experience we can all learn from but you're also not hoping for someone's worse day that they have to be picked up by one of our helicopters," said Major Seibold.

"At the end of the day, all lives matter. We are willing to do what it takes to rescue anyone," said Msg. Shultz.

The man rescued is in stable condition but if it was not for these brave men in uniform, this news story could have a different ending.