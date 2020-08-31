Flue Shot Push: AHCSS members offered gift card for getting flu shot this year

TUCSON (KVOA) - Governor Doug Ducey held a press conference Monday urging Arizonans to get a flu shot this flu season.

Ducey says the state is working to make it easier for everyone to get their flu shot and that is especially important this year as we deal with COVID-19

"I want to emphasize that Arizona's most important partner in this fight is you, the people of Arizona," Ducey said. " You've made a big difference in where we are today and you can make a huge difference in where we'll be tomorrow going forward."

The state plans on expanding flu shots availability by offering flu shots at COVID-19 testing sites as well as providing vaccines to those who are uninsured or under insured.

"More than 4,000 people are hospitalized with flu complications and tragically in our state about 700 people die from the flu each year,"Ducey said.

Ducey says the state will also be making it easier for those on AHCCS to get a flu vaccine. In addition, AHCCS will provide members with a $10 gift card for getting their flu shot.

As for the overall health incentive of getting a flu shot, Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr.Cara Christ weighed in.

"It decreased the severity of symptoms, it shortens the duration that you can spread it to others and it also reduces the risk of hospitalization and death," Christ said.

Gov. Ducey says Arizona is seeing a downward trend of Coronavirus data and that Arizonans should continue to wear a mask.