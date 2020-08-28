COVID-19 cases trending downward

TUCSON (KVOA) - It kind of feels like Déjà vu. Pima County is reopening, or the second time. Rules are in place and if they are not followed, health officials said, we will be back to square one.

"We saw in May and June how well the honor's system works and it does not," said Arizona Public Health Association Executive Director Will Humble.

So, it's round two for Pima County as restaurants, bars and nightclubs open back up.

"We need to continue to wear our masks, wash our hands and use hand sanitizer, especially when we do take off our masks," said Pima County Health Department Deputy Director Paula Mandel.

Mandel said, the community has been doing their part and data shows.

"Our numbers are starting to decline. We are seeing less hospitalizations related to COVID-19."

Which is great news! But, what is secret to the downward trend? Will Humble with Arizona Public Health Association, said three reasons.

"The Governor allowed local jurisdictions to require a face-covering requirement. The compliance is fairly good with that. Number two: The bars and nightclubs have been closed since June 24. That has helped a lot. The third thing is, by virtually the fact that things were so bad for so long. So many people were infected that were benefiting from some level of immunity."

As bars and gyms reopen, Humble said the next two to three weeks are critical.

"In terms of ensuring with the compliance system the State announced yesterday is real. Because it if is not, we are in big trouble."

He said these facilities must obey the rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and if they do not, they must be held accountable, by you.

"File those complaints and unless you do, they are going to get away with it."

In this case, we don't want 3rd times a charm. Health officials said, as more people comply with the rules, the numbers will continue to drop.