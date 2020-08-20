Residents voice opinions over Tucson Power Line Controversy

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Electric Power is developing plans for a new transmission line that will strengthen electric reliability for customers in central Tucson. The route is broad from the Kino to Demoss-Pitrie substation and many have strong opinions about this project.

Nothing is set in stone. In fact, this project is still in the preliminary phase, but TEP is asking for the public's help in order to move forward.

"So we are working on plans in the a 138 KV transmission line that will serve the central area of town. We need to connect two sub-stations that are in place right now and we have plans for a third," TEP Spokesman Joseph Barrios.

Right now, Tucson Electric Power wants your thoughts, opinion and suggestions. They hope to file an application with the Arizona Corporation Commission by the end of the year.

"The needs have increased overtime. Customers in this area are served by older units and we need to build new facilities to make sure the service is being provided," said Barrios.

A big question, which has some-what become controversial, build underground or use the poles? TEP conducted a study.

"Specifically, for this project and it was determined that it costs about 11 times as much to build underground," said Barrios.

"I am not sure if I believe him. It does not matter what it costs, they are going to pass it along to us anyway," said Sam Hughes resident Raymond Schmitt.

"We grew up with electric poles. Even now, still to this day, we need those poles. Anybody who says we are good, they do not understand the concept for the rest of the city," said Pueblo Gardens resident Cindy Ayala.

People living in Sam Hughes said they have no problem with the project but have a problem if the poles are visible.

"It is crazy. It would ruin the view and it would just be terrible. No! Bury them. Bury them," exclaimed Schmitt.

But those living say in Pueblo Gardens said, they want the poles because it is the cheapest option.

"All we need is some electricity. It does not matter what it looks like, as long as it is accomplished," said Ayala.

Those two neighborhoods are letting their voices be known to TEP and they would like your your input, too.

More information and comments can be found here, https://www.tep.com/kino-to-demoss-petrie/