TEP has tips on how to conserve power during the hot summer months

TUCSON - Tucson Electric Power is doing a second day of urging residents to conserve electricity and they have tips on how to help take the strain off the grid and save money on your energy bill.

The average high temperature this month has been 107 degrees and that is having a huge impact on our wallets and the regional electric grid.

Joe Barrios of Tucson Electric Power said, "What we find ourselves in right now is a situation where demand for power is very very high. The resources that we own and operate and have direct control over are only good enough to meet customer need during the spring or the fall"

Barrios said the demand is highest between the hours of 3-8 p.m.

During those hours if you use less electricity, you can lower your bill, but these are the hardest hours to avoid using electricity because it is the hottest time of day and people are coming home from work.

Barrios said there are things you can do before you leave your house to help yourself later in the warmest time of the day. "If they have an energy efficient home, they can consider something called pre-cooling their home. In essence that means that they turn down you were thermostat to say 75 earlier in the day so that when 2 or 3 o'clock arrives and that demand for power goes up your home is already cool"



Barrios also said it is best to limit high energy use items such as dryers and ovens during peak hours since they can also warm up your house and drive that electric bill up.