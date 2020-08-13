Over 700,000 acres of Arizona land have burned in 2020

TUCSON - Wildfires have burned more acres of land this year than 2018 and 2019 combined in Arizona.

Nearly 700,000 acres of land have burned in Arizona since January. Both humans and nature have blame, but the biggest factor is the difference in rainfall this year compared to last year.

Tiffany Davila is the Public Affairs Officer with the Department of Forestry and Fire Management in Arizona and she says that the rainy end of 2019 and the lack of monsoon rains this year is what caused the uptick in fires.

"We had about I would say nearly 1,700 wildfires this year also 87% of our wildfires this year have been human-caused" Davila said. "We've had the influx of vegetation, the fine fuels, across the central region and across Southern Arizona. We had this overgrowth last year and then the winter moisture just added to that overgrowth."

There was overgrowth on the Catalina Mountains that lead to the nature-caused Bighorn Fire and overgrowth on the human-caused Bush Fire.

Those two fires alone contribute over 300,000 acres of the burned land in the state.

Laura Marshall is a post doctoral student at University of Arizona studying causes of wildfires. She said the Bighorn Fire had another factor that lead to it's quick spread.

Dr. Marshall said, "It's been really unusual this year. We have seen some major wind events really late in the year and that's really allowed the fires that have started to just go and explosively spread up the mountain toward Summerhaven."