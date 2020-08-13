 Skip to Content

Local pup rescued after head caught in cinder block wall

Dog stuck
Pima Animal Care Center

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local pup is on the road to recovery after she gpt her head stuck in a cinder block Thursday.

According to Pima Animal Care Center, two Animal Protection officers and a crew with Rural Metro Fire Department were dispatched to investigate a report of a dog who had its stuck in a cinder block.

After arriving at the scene, the emergency crews spotted the canine and shortly after freed her from the cinder block safely.

The dog is currently recovering at PACC.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

