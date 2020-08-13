Local pup rescued after head caught in cinder block wall

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local pup is on the road to recovery after she gpt her head stuck in a cinder block Thursday.

According to Pima Animal Care Center, two Animal Protection officers and a crew with Rural Metro Fire Department were dispatched to investigate a report of a dog who had its stuck in a cinder block.

After arriving at the scene, the emergency crews spotted the canine and shortly after freed her from the cinder block safely.

The dog is currently recovering at PACC.