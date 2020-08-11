VP Pence says Trump campaign will ‘always Back the Blue’ during visit to Tucson

MESA, Ariz. (AP/KVOA) — Vice President Mike Pence returned to Arizona for two campaign events.

Pence accepted an endorsement from an Arizona police union on Tuesday.

During this visit in Tucson, the vice president spoke about the Trump campaign's efforts to continue support toward law enforcement during the current wave of protests hitting the country in response to the death of George Floyd.

Pence: “We’re not going to defund police. Not now, not ever. We’re going to back the Blue.” @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) August 11, 2020

Pence says Biden wants to defund the police. Independent fact checkers call this claim false.

Recently..Biden told our sister station @12News he doesn’t support defunding police but rather ‘holding police departments responsible.’ @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) August 11, 2020

Sen. Martha McSally and Gov. Doug Ducey were in attendance of the endorsement event.

After his visit to Tucson, Pence will then travel to Mesa to launch the campaign’s outreach efforts to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have both focused heavily on Arizona, which is turning into a swing state after decades of GOP dominance.

Trump won Arizona by 3.5 points in 2016. Democrats won several key statewide races two years later with the support of voters disaffected by Trump.