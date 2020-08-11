VP Pence says Trump campaign will ‘always Back the Blue’ during visit to Tucson

VP Pence says Trump campaign will ‘always Back the Blue’ during visit to TucsonNew
MESA, Ariz. (AP/KVOA) — Vice President Mike Pence returned to Arizona for two campaign events.
Pence accepted an endorsement from an Arizona police union on Tuesday.
During this visit in Tucson, the vice president spoke about the Trump campaign's efforts to continue support toward law enforcement during the current wave of protests hitting the country in response to the death of George Floyd.
Sen. Martha McSally and Gov. Doug Ducey were in attendance of the endorsement event.
After his visit to Tucson, Pence will then travel to Mesa to launch the campaign’s outreach efforts to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have both focused heavily on Arizona, which is turning into a swing state after decades of GOP dominance.
Trump won Arizona by 3.5 points in 2016. Democrats won several key statewide races two years later with the support of voters disaffected by Trump.