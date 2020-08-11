Man charged for arson in reference to residential fire in Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A man was arrested on arson charge Tuesday in connection to a residential fire that occurred in Sierra Vista in late June.

According to Sierra Vista Police Department, Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services were dispatched to the 500 block of Cloud Ridge in the Cloud 9 Mobile Home Park on June 23 in reference to a structure fire. After the blaze was extinguished, fire crews determined that the residence was completely destroy in the fire.

After further investigation, 30-year-old Sierra Vista resident Kevin Suarez was arrested on Tuesday for one count of arson and one count of criminal damage.

Authorities say Suarez was already booked into Cochise County Jail on unrelated charges.

The investigation is on-going.

Anyone with information is advised to call 520-452-7500.