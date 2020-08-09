Tucson mom turns spare room into amazing DIY classroom

TUCSON (KVOA) - School districts around Southern Arizona start their school year virtually on Monday.

Gretchen Zielinski, a mother of two, wanted to make school feel like school.

"I just loaded up at the dollar store," Zielinski said.

Zielinski said she made an at-home classroom for her two kids. Melodi is a 2nd grader and Logan is kicking off kindergarten. The classroom she built has everything from books, to art supplies, to even computers.

"We went and bought cheap computers at Target," Zielinski said.

She said sometimes it can be difficult for them to stay on task. She said she will also be rewarding good behavior.

"We actually created our own behavior chart and so they will move up their clip if they are good and bad," Zielinski said. "If they are good throughout their entire day they ear a sticker. If they are good the entire week, they get to earn something from a prize bucket."

She said it was a mad dash to get everything done in time. Saying the hardest part of this was to get two of everything.

I had to make sure each of my kids has the same of everything," Zielinski said.