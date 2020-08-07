AZ Attorney General’s Office claims Sonora Quest is taking their sweet time processing COVID-19 tests

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Arizona Attorney General's Office has received information indicating Sonora Quest Laboratories frequently took more than nine days to process COVID-19 tests.

They said this appears to violate the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act.

Sonora Quest is denying all allegations. They sent News 4 Tucson the following statement.

"We categorically deny the allegation that Sonora Quest violated the Arizona Consumer Fraud Act and will provide a complete response to the Attorney General's Office."

In a letter, the Assistant Attorney General Joshua Weiss said Sonora Quest failed to tell consumers and health care providers the lab was not providing test results within promised time frames.

Sonora Quest said they have eliminated the backlog and currently reporting all categories of COVID-19 testing within one to three days.

Weiss said Sonora Quest told consumers and health care providers inaccurate expected wait times, especially since these results are needed immediately.

Sonora Quest did not further comment on the letter at this time.

Weiss is demanding that Sonora Quest immediately and permanently cease and desist from providing inaccurate information to consumers or health care providers regarding COVID-19 testing turnaround times.

Once again, Sonora Quest denies the accusations and says they will continue to provide accurate and timely information about its turnaround times.

Weiss said Sonora Quest has until 5 p.m. Friday to comply. They must also provide written confirmation by Monday evening.

As COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, consumers continue to be frustrated with waiting days for results to come back.