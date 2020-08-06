 Skip to Content

Blue, four-door passenger car sought after allegedly hitting a woman, fleeing scene in midtown

New
12:38 pm Breaking News, Breaking News Emails, Local News, News, Top Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - A person spotted driving a blue, four-door passenger car is wanted by Tucson Police Department after it was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on July 31.

At around 6:30 p.m. July 31, a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Grant Road. The vehicle involved reportedly slowed down before fleeing the scene east on Grant Road.

The pedestrian, later identified as a woman in her 30s, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident. Police said the woman is still receiving care at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

There are no suspects in the case at this time. In addition, no arrests or citations have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, the vehicle involved or the identity of the driver is advised to call 88-CRIME.

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film