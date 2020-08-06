Blue, four-door passenger car sought after allegedly hitting a woman, fleeing scene in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A person spotted driving a blue, four-door passenger car is wanted by Tucson Police Department after it was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash on July 31.

At around 6:30 p.m. July 31, a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Grant Road. The vehicle involved reportedly slowed down before fleeing the scene east on Grant Road.

The pedestrian, later identified as a woman in her 30s, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident. Police said the woman is still receiving care at this time.

Details are limited at this time.

There are no suspects in the case at this time. In addition, no arrests or citations have been made in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, the vehicle involved or the identity of the driver is advised to call 88-CRIME.