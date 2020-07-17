A video featuring an ash-mud slide filmed in Pima County goes viral

TUCSON - That video of the ash-mudslide was shot in Canada del Oro Wash on Wednesday after just light rain happened on the Catalina mountains.

The video has been viewed over 130,000 times on Twitter alone.

The water in this flash flood appears black because of the ash and mud that has mixed with the water as it rushed down the mountain into the wash.

This slide crossed a service road on the north end of the Catalinas.

Chrissy Pearson is the Public Information Officer with Coronado National Forest and she said, "Monsoons are ramping up and we should see a lot rainfall from what I understand on Monday and that will be a true test. We have already seen some of that coming across the road with just two tenths of an inch."

The rain we saw earlier this week wasn't Monsoon, so why did so much water come off the mountain?

Brian Jones with Pima County Flood Control said, "Another thing that is important to understand is that it take smaller rainfall events to create bigger floods so rainfall events we wouldn't have to be concerned about and a typical Monsoon could also be quite severe."

Lighter long lasting rains are more likely to cause mudslides and ash flows than heavy shorter lasting rains.

Chrissy Pearson says more videos like this are likely to filmed in the future. "It is inevitable that we will have some sort of mud debris flow. We will try to do what we can. We have done some repair work and put in water bars to divert some of the water, but some of the debris is too high and there is nothing we can do now."

The Bighorn Fire did burn well over 100,000 acres of land in the Catalina mountains meaning that there is a lot of ash and scared soil up there just waiting to slide down the mountain. We will likely see many more videos like this one over the next few years.