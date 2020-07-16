CBP: Man arrested for attempting to smuggle 6 migrants into US while transporting remains to Arizona mortuary

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was arrested in Douglas Monday after U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered six undocumented immigrants and a deceased person in his SUV during an immigration inspection vehicle stop.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agent stopped a GMC SUV at around 6 p.m. near Douglas on Monday.

Authorities said the agents discovered six Mexican nationals hidden inside the SUV. They six were reportedly determined to be illegally present in the United States.

After further inspection, the agents found a body bag containing a human corpse. CBP said the driver, who is believed to be employed by a southern Arizona mortuary, was attempting to transport the remains while smuggling the six undocumented immigrants further into the U.S.

Border Patrol also apprehended two 13-year-olds who were reportedly seen leaving the area where the SUV was initially spotted. They were reportedly traveling in a Mercury Sedan.

The driver of the SUV was arrested on federal human smuggling charges. The six Mexican nationals were processed for immigration violations.

Also, one of the teens was released to family in Douglas. The other 13-year-old remains in Cochise County Sheriff's Office custody on an unrelated outstanding felony arrest warrant.

The remains were transported to a local mortuary.