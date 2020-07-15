The Tucson Unified School District has unveiled their plan for the Fall Semester

TUCSON - The Tucson Unified School District has released their plan for a virtual curriculum with an option to work from the school or from home.

Students will be allowed to return to school this fall in Tucson, just not how you think. All classes will be done online, but students are permitted to work from the schools or from home.

Dr. Gabriel Trujillo is the superintendent of the Tucson Unified School district and he said, "Our parents through economic need need to have their kids back at school. Our teachers are very very scared they're very nervous."

The school system understands importance of the parent's jobs, which is why there is an option in place.

Dr. Trujillo said, "Parents are in full control. Our on-campus option is specifically in support of parents that have to work"

The parents, teachers and superintendent all understand the importance of safety, but also understand that these kids need to be back at school.

Teachers will be working for the virtual classes and not teaching kids directly in the classroom.

"No matter where you're at you're going to be on a computer. Our team will be revisiting the possibility of opening up back to normal school after fall break"

This format will last through the first 9 weeks of school then there will be an assessment from the parties involved to extend or change the format.